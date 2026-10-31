Trade unions demand timeline for ratification of ILO convention on workplace harassment

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Trade union members from both private and public sector during a press briefing on ratification of ILO convention. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The government is under pressure to set a deadline for ratifying an international labour convention that seeks to protect workers from sexual harassment, gender-based violence and other forms of abuse, amid concerns over safety and dignity in Kenyan workplaces.

Nine public and private sector trade unions said delays in ratifying the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No. 190 are leaving workers exposed to violence, intimidation and discrimination, despite ongoing efforts to advance the process.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi, Union of Kenya Civil Servants Secretary-General Lawrence Nyaguti said the government must provide a clear roadmap and timeline for ratification and conclude the outstanding procedures without further delay.

“Recent incidents of violence and sexual harassment, gender-based violence, intimidation and other forms of abuse at the workplace in Kenya are worrying,” said Nyaguti.

The unions said although President William Ruto directed the Labour Cabinet Secretary during the 2025 Labour Day celebrations to spearhead the ratification process, the convention was yet to be formally adopted by Kenya.

They called for the government to move beyond stakeholder consultations and complete the remaining procedures, warning that workers continued to face abuse with inadequate protection and accountability mechanisms.

Nyaguti said workplace harassment affected both male and female employees, challenging the perception that sexual harassment was predominantly a women's concern.

“Out of every four harassment cases that are reported, three of them are male workers complaining about harassment. This is therefore an issue affecting both male and female workers,” he said.

ILO Convention 190, adopted in 2019, recognises everyone's right to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence. Its accompanying Recommendation 206 provides guidance on prevention, protection, enforcement and remedies.

The convention covers public and private sectors and different employment arrangements, extending protection beyond conventional employment relationships.

The unions are demanding stronger workplace protection mechanisms, accessible reporting channels, fair investigations and safeguards against retaliation for employees who report abuse.

They also want meaningful trade union participation in the ratification and implementation process, alongside employers and other stakeholders.

Nyaguti further raised concerns overl shrinking space for collective bargaining, arguing that the current legal environment, including regulations by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, was making negotiations increasingly difficult.

“No worker should be forced to endure harassment, intimidation, discrimination or abuse as a condition of earning a living,” he said.

The unions also called for sustained public awareness campaigns, workplace training, stronger institutional capacity and effective monitoring and enforcement to ensure workers are protected across all sectors.