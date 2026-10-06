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No disruption at Nairobi Hospital after Ebola patient's death

By Mercy Kahenda | Oct. 6, 2026
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CS Health Aden Duale briefs the media on of one confirmed case  Ebola Virus Disease at Afya House grounds, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Nairobi Hospital, where an Ebola patient died after being admitted, has said normal operations are continuing.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Felix Osano, told The Standard that the patient was isolated and quarantined at a Covid-19 facility across the road from the main hospital immediately after presenting with symptoms.

“The hospital is okay and calm. Normal operations are ongoing,” Osano told The Standard.

He said infection prevention and control protocols were strictly followed, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to the hospital, the patient was not admitted to the main hospital.

Contact tracing has also been conducted in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

Burial arrangements for the deceased are already underway.

However, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has not disclosed the county or specific area where the burial will take place.

Duale has maintained that all burial protocols have been observed to prevent further spread of the disease.

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