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Residents of Lang'ata's Highrise Estate petition IEBC to join Nairobi West Ward

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 24, 2026
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Residents of Highrise Estate in Lang’ata have petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to move the estate from Highrise Ward to neighbouring Nairobi West Ward, citing inadequate representation.

Led by Highrise Estate Residents Association Chairman Kennedy Otieno, the residents argue that the current ward boundaries no longer reflect the estate’s geographical, social and economic realities.

The petitioners, including traders, boda boda riders, church leaders, youth and other residents, cite poor roads, limited employment and business opportunities, inadequate recreational facilities and unequal access to county programmes among their concerns.

“We have tried for years to engage our ward leadership and the Nairobi County administration,” said Otieno.

They have also cited population pressure, arguing that the boundaries were based on demographic data that no longer reflects the current population.

Figures cited in the petition show that Highrise Ward covered about 0.4 square kilometres and had a population of 24,191 in the 2009 census data used during the previous boundary review. Nairobi West Ward covered about 6.9 square kilometres and had a population of 33,377.

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Lang’ata’s Highrise Estate Nairobi West Ward Electoral Boundaries Review Nairobi County
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