Theological colleges push for law to recognise qualifications

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APVOTIK National Chairman Njiru (centre) reads a statement during a media briefing in Nairobi, flanked by officials of the association. [Courtesy]

Kenya could create a separate qualifications pathway for theological education under a proposed law seeking to recognise training from certificate to doctoral level.

The Association of Pentecostal Vocational Training Institutions of Kenya (APVOTIK) is pushing for the proposed Sacred Ecclesiastical Qualifications Amendments Bill, 2026, which would establish the pathway within the Kenya National Qualifications Framework.

“Our petition to the government is to get a body that would take care of the qualification standards and the monitoring of institutions that provide theological education in our country,” said APVOTIK Vice Chair Dr Joanne Ngunzi during a press conference in Nairobi.

The proposed system would cover Theology, Biblical Studies, Christian Ministry, Chaplaincy, Missions and Pastoral Studies and recognise authorised bodies that award sacred ecclesiastical qualifications.

APVOTIK National Chairman Njiru wa Joshua said the association wants the government, Parliament and other stakeholders to consider the Bill as presented in its petition.

“The proposed Bill seeks to establish a credible legal framework for the recognition, regulation and quality assurance of theological and ecclesiastical qualifications offered by seminaries, Bible colleges, ministry training institutions and other recognised faith-based institutions,” noted Joshua.

The proposal would also recognise prior learning and ministry experience through assessment, creating a formal route for people whose training and ministry experience may not fit conventional academic pathways.

APVOTIK said the law would protect students and the public from fraudulent qualifications, unregistered institutions and misleading academic claims.

The association said the proposed system would complement rather than replace existing regulators, including the Commission for University Education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council and Kenya National Qualifications Authority.

It would also distinguish sacred ecclesiastical qualifications from academic, technical and vocational and professional qualifications.

APVOTIK is seeking national consultations involving government agencies, Parliament, churches and denominations, theological institutions, scholars, clergy associations and quality-assurance experts.

It said no single denomination, institution or government agency should determine the future of theological education.