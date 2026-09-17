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Standoff as Sifuna locked out of JKUAT Karen campus

By David Njaaga | Sep. 17, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses students outside Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology's Karen campus on Thursday after being blocked from entering to speak at a law forum. [Screen grab]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was locked out of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Karen campus on Thursday after the administration cancelled a student forum he was due to address.

Sifuna had been invited by the Jomo Kenyatta University Students' Association (JKUSA) to speak at the inaugural Law, Policy and Governance forum on the role of law in shaping governance and public policy.

“We came to JKUAT Karen on the invitation of the student leadership for their Inaugural Law, Policy and Governance forum but the Administration has abruptly ‘cancelled’ the event and denied us access to the institution. Totally uncalled for,” Sifuna posted on X.

Speaking to journalists outside the campus alongside students who had been due to attend the forum, Sifuna questioned the assumption that his appearance would turn into a political rally.

“Some people don't believe that I can come here and speak strictly on the law. They don't believe it because I have not come here for a rally,” he explained.

Sifuna argued that politicians could engage students on issues beyond politics.

“Why do you just imagine that politicians are only about politics? We can talk about anything,” he observed.

He did not give a reason for the administration's decision to cancel the forum or indicate whether the university had explained the decision to the student leadership.

Sifuna arrived at the campus with a convoy of at least three vehicles.

He also told the students he would invite them to the Senate following the cancellation.

“You will expect an invitation from me. Karen will write you formally to invite you to the Senate,” he added.

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Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna JKUAT Karen Campus Student Leaders Governance and Law
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