Muslims use Mawlid to push education, peace ahead of 2027

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Muslim faithful gather in Nairobi on Saturday, September 5, 2026, to mark Mawlid, the birth of Prophet Muhammad, with calls for unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Muslims in Nairobi have called for greater investment in Islamic education and peaceful coexistence as the community marked the birth of Prophet Muhammad over the weekend.

The celebrations, held on Saturday, September 5, were organised by the Nairobi Muslim Badalla Jamat and brought together Islamic scholars, community leaders and faithful to commemorate the Prophet’s life and teachings.

“The main focus for our community is to build more madrassas to teach the importance of humanity, tolerance and coexistence, regardless of religion and race,” said Nairobi Muslim Badalla Jamat Chairman Arif Juneja.

Peace League Africa peace advocate and University of Nairobi lecturer Dr Hassan Kinyua Umar urged Kenyans to protect peace and unity as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Umar noted that Muslims across the world are marking Mawlid, also known as Zefe, to express their love for Prophet Muhammad and reflect on his teachings.

He announced that another Mawlid gathering will be held at the University of Nairobi on October 17, bringing together Muslim scholars and other stakeholders from across the country to promote.