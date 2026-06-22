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Land cartels, goons keep a tight grip on Kirimas' 1,000 acres in the city

By George Njunge | Jun. 22, 2026

Francis Kimemia, former Head of Public Service and chair of the Kirima land secretariat, Ann Wangari Kirima and Steve Kirima at the Nairobi office.  [George Njunge, Standard] 

The Kirima family has accused cartels and goons who allegedly sold their 1,000 acres of land in Nairobi of frustrating efforts to regularise the land and issue title deeds to occupants.

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Kirima Land Land Cartels Kirima Family Nairobi City
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