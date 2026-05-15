Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Norwegian envoy lauds Eastleigh for being vibrant commercial hub

By Elijah Mwamuli | May. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Siv Cathrine Moe toured Eastleigh in the company of Area MP Yusuf Hassan. [Courtesy]

Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Siv Cathrine Moe has lauded Eastleigh’s contribution to entrepreneurship, urban transformation, and local economic empowerment.

The Ambassador particularly praised the BBS Mall for its remarkable contribution to economic growth, entrepreneurship, and job creation, particularly within the local community.

She commended the role BBS Mall has played in transforming Eastleigh into a vibrant commercial hub and acknowledged its impact on improving access to services and businesses that were once only available abroad or in distant locations.

The envoy spoke on Friday when she paid an official visit to the mall, widely recognised as the largest shopping mall in East and Central Africa.

She was accompanied by area Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan and was received by the mall’s Chairman and Founder, Moalim Wali.

Addressing the Chairman, the Ambassador expressed admiration for the vision behind the project.

“I thank you, Mr Chairman, for your commitment to social responsibility. Many of the world’s major businesses now have outlets here, and services that people once had to travel far to access are now available locally,” she said, adding, “You are a visionary entrepreneur with exceptional ambition, having established the largest mall in East and Central Africa right here.”

The visit highlights the growing importance of partnerships between diplomatic missions, local leadership, and private institutions in strengthening communities and expanding economic opportunities.

Over the years, BBS Mall has increasingly become a prominent destination for high-profile visitors and dignitaries.

Among those who have previously toured the facility are President William Ruto, his Somalia counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, as well as veteran opposition leader, the late Raila Odinga.

Moe’s visit,  the chairman said, underscores the increasing recognition of Eastleigh as a key centre of commerce and investment in the region.

“As one of Nairobi’s fastest-growing business districts, Eastleigh continues to attract international attention for its entrepreneurial spirit, thriving retail sector, and its role in creating employment opportunities for thousands of people,” said Wali.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Siv Cathrine Moe Eastleigh Eastleigh Malls BBS Mall
.

Latest Stories

UDA owes Kenyans an apology over remarks made in the Senate
UDA owes Kenyans an apology over remarks made in the Senate
Opinion
By Irungu Houghton
10 mins ago
Delicate dance: What reciprocity really looks like in relationships
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
15 mins ago
Let citizens do scoring for the county leaders
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The shame of sex scandal at Kiganjo police training college
By Amos Kiarie 56 mins ago
The shame of sex scandal at Kiganjo police training college
Fuel lies: Crawling nation wrecked by wrath of Ruto's cheap fuel promise
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Fuel lies: Crawling nation wrecked by wrath of Ruto's cheap fuel promise
US drops fraud case against Adani after 'unusual' offer
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
US drops fraud case against Adani after 'unusual' offer
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved