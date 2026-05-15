Norwegian envoy lauds Eastleigh for being vibrant commercial hub

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Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Siv Cathrine Moe toured Eastleigh in the company of Area MP Yusuf Hassan. [Courtesy]

Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Siv Cathrine Moe has lauded Eastleigh’s contribution to entrepreneurship, urban transformation, and local economic empowerment.

The Ambassador particularly praised the BBS Mall for its remarkable contribution to economic growth, entrepreneurship, and job creation, particularly within the local community.

She commended the role BBS Mall has played in transforming Eastleigh into a vibrant commercial hub and acknowledged its impact on improving access to services and businesses that were once only available abroad or in distant locations.

The envoy spoke on Friday when she paid an official visit to the mall, widely recognised as the largest shopping mall in East and Central Africa.

She was accompanied by area Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan and was received by the mall’s Chairman and Founder, Moalim Wali.

Addressing the Chairman, the Ambassador expressed admiration for the vision behind the project.

“I thank you, Mr Chairman, for your commitment to social responsibility. Many of the world’s major businesses now have outlets here, and services that people once had to travel far to access are now available locally,” she said, adding, “You are a visionary entrepreneur with exceptional ambition, having established the largest mall in East and Central Africa right here.”

The visit highlights the growing importance of partnerships between diplomatic missions, local leadership, and private institutions in strengthening communities and expanding economic opportunities.

Over the years, BBS Mall has increasingly become a prominent destination for high-profile visitors and dignitaries.

Among those who have previously toured the facility are President William Ruto, his Somalia counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, as well as veteran opposition leader, the late Raila Odinga.

Moe’s visit, the chairman said, underscores the increasing recognition of Eastleigh as a key centre of commerce and investment in the region.

“As one of Nairobi’s fastest-growing business districts, Eastleigh continues to attract international attention for its entrepreneurial spirit, thriving retail sector, and its role in creating employment opportunities for thousands of people,” said Wali.