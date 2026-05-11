Gender violence cases rise in Nairobi slums despite higher convictions

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Officials and community groups are intensifying efforts to tackle rising gender-based violence in Nairobi’s informal settlements. [File Courtesy]

The government has acknowledged the contribution of non-profit organisations and the private sector in tackling gender-based violence (GBV) in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

Officials, however, say progress recorded in the first quarter of 2026 has been overshadowed by the scale of the crisis, with 3,000 cases handled, including 534 sexual offences.

The figures, released in a quarterly report, highlight both increased prosecution efforts and the persistent prevalence of sexual violence against minors.

Sheila Chebet, Kamukunji Gender Officer, said her office works closely with Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) to monitor gender violence cases and ensure they are processed through the justice system.

“We follow up on cases together to ensure they are not dropped or unnecessarily delayed. Their work in the community makes it easier to identify cases early and support survivors throughout the process,” she said.

Shofco secured 18 convictions in defilement cases during the first three months of 2026. A further 210 cases are pending before the courts.

According to Irene Oiro, Shofco’s Nairobi Region Gender Lead, the organisation’s integrated model has been key in managing the high caseload. “In the first quarter alone, we handled 3,000 sexual offence cases across Nairobi’s informal settlements. Each case is supported from rescue and medical attention to legal follow-up,” she said.

She noted that delays in court proceedings continue to challenge justice delivery, potentially discouraging survivors and their families.

Kamukunji Police Station Officer Commanding Station Kiptoo Lagat said collaboration with Shofco has strengthened response efforts. “They support us with resources and ensure survivors receive proper care. At our gender office, they have provided computers, mattresses, blankets and printers, which have improved working conditions,” he said.

Shofco founder Kennedy Odede said improved community reporting and closer cooperation with law enforcement and the judiciary have contributed to increased convictions. “We are doing a lot, but we are not tired yet. We must push further,” he said.

Kibera resident Caroline Adhiambo said Shofco helped her seek justice for her 14-year-old daughter, who was defiled and became pregnant. “They took my daughter to the hospital and covered the legal costs. Without them, the case would have gone nowhere,” she said.