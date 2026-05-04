Galana Road in Kilimani renamed after Pheroze Nowrojee

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PLP leader Martha Karua, Viloo Nowrojee, widow to the late senior counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, civil society leaders and government officials during the renaming of Galana Road after Pheroze Nowrojee on May 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Nairobi county government has renamed Galana road in Kilimani to Pheroze Nowrojee Road.

This is after an extensive public consultation with Galana road residents and Kilimani community.

The erection of the new signage is to honor the late lawyer, constitutional scholar and a prominent defender of human rights and the rule of law who passed away in April 5th 2025.

Addressing a press briefing in Kilimani where the Signage was erected, PLP leader Martha Karua remembered Pheroze as a remarkable Kenyan patriot, a man who devoted his life to the relentless pursuit of justice.

Speaking on behalf of the senior bar, Karua particularly remembered Pheroze’s service for the vulnerable and voiceless, his highest standards of professionalism, integrity and courage.

“He was deeply invested in the search for ethical leadership and good governance. He challenged and advised the political class with sincerity and conviction, while at the same time dedicating himself to mentoring the next generation of leaders. For him, the practice of law was never about personal gain. It was never measured in the fees earned, but in justice served,” Karua said.

She said that beyond the courtroom, he was a teacher in the truest sense of the word, a mentor who shaped minds, a connector who brought people together and a guide who nurtured purpose in others.

Karua described the late lawyer as a “curator of our history and culture and the future generation will not have to ask who was the man because the history would have already been written.”

Nairobi South B Ward MCA Waithera Chege said she tabled the motion in the Assembly in October 2025 and it was unanimously passed by members.

"We have had several people requesting that we name several roads after them. About 40 of them. But Pheroze motion, actually, 122 members out of 122 voted for this motion. So I want to confirm that it was a popular motion in the front of the House,” she said.

The MCA highlighted that Article 186, Sub-Article 2 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, and Paragraph 5 of Part 2 of the 4th Schedule to the Constitution provides for the transport, including county roads, street lighting, public road transport, traffic and parking, as a devolved county function.

Further aware that the county has since independence, named and renamed roads and other public facilities in honor of heroes and heroines who have contributed immensely in the society as a way of honoring them.

“His early legal training in Kenya and later years in India, United Kingdom and the United States of America gave him a unique blend of local understanding and global perspective that informed his work throughout his life. He was a kind of an advocate who pursued justice of a grand standing, often offering his services pro bono whenever the occasion required, and who believed in the sanctity of the Constitution, even in the most turbulent political climates,” she attributed.

She added that the Senior Counsel was also recognised by the International Bar Association in 1995.Received the Bernard Simmons Human Rights Prize for 2002-2004, the Law Society Role of Honor 2005, the Maasai People's Safeguarding Rights Award 2007, the CBU Madain Constitution Prize 2014.

A distinguished lecturer in the University of Dar-es-Salaam, University of Nairobi and Kenya School of Law.

The wife to the late lawyer, Viloo Nowrojee applauded the county government and Kilimani community for honoring her husband, saying erection of the new road signage means a lot to her and the family.