Sakaja urges calm as Nairobi intensifies crackdown on illegal developments

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PCEA Evergreen ParishNairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at PCEA Evergreen Parish, Nairobi.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for political restraint as his administration steps up a sweeping operation to remove illegal structures blamed for worsening floods in the capital.

Speaking during a church service at PCEA Evergreen Parish on Sunday, Sakaja said the county is accelerating efforts to reclaim riparian land and unblock drainage systems, warning that enforcement will be applied uniformly.

“The work to reclaim riparian land is ongoing at high speed. We are recovering many areas, and as the rains continue, more structures built on riparian land are being identified and removed. This exercise is ongoing, and no one is being exempted,” Sakaja said.

He noted that several encroached zones have already been cleared, with operations now extending to emerging flood-prone areas such as Kirichwa Kubwa, which has long suffered recurrent flooding linked to poor drainage and encroachment.

Nairobi has in recent years faced increasingly severe floods during rainy seasons, with experts attributing the crisis to rapid urbanisation, weak enforcement of planning laws, and the spread of informal developments along rivers and drainage channels. The floods have displaced thousands, destroyed property, and disrupted infrastructure.

Sakaja blamed illegal construction and planning failures for compounding the impact of heavy rains, saying human activity has significantly worsened the situation.

“We are facing serious flood challenges, not just in Nairobi but across the country, including Tana River. People must take responsibility. You cannot block waterways and then complain about floods,” he said.

Amid growing scrutiny over approvals granted for developments on riparian reserves, the governor signalled that accountability would extend to officials who facilitated such projects.

“Many people are currently losing parts of their property after receiving approvals and building on riparian land and floodplains. Whether this happened years ago or recently, planners and surveyors are expected to adhere to development regulations,” he said.

He warned that rogue planning officers could face disciplinary action, which may trigger a broader review of past approvals at City Hall.

Even as demolitions continue, Sakaja urged political leaders to avoid inflaming tensions, emphasising that the priority is to safeguard lives and restore order in the city’s planning framework.

His remarks come amid resistance from some affected property owners and political actors who have criticised the demolitions as heavy-handed. However, the county government maintains that the exercise is necessary to prevent a worsening crisis as rains persist.

Urban planners have long argued that reclaiming riparian corridors and enforcing zoning laws is essential to strengthening Nairobi’s resilience against climate-related shocks.