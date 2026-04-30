Ruai residents decry years of flooding along Kangundo road

Audio By Vocalize

Residents of Ruai along Kangundo Road have raised alarm over persistent and devastating floods that have plagued the area for years, destroying property, disrupting livelihoods and endangering lives.

Speaking after the latest downpour on Monday night that destroyed businesses and swept away cars, residents said the flooding is not new but a long-standing crisis that has been ignored despite repeated appeals.

“This is not the first or second time this is happening. It has been going on for many years—even before this road was constructed,” one resident said. “The water keeps troubling us.”

According to Nderitu, the situation worsened during the previous night’s rains, with several vehicles swept away.

“Last night was worse than usual. Some cars were carried away by the water,” he said, adding that businesses in the area had been inundated and suffered heavy losses. “If you look around, many businesses have been flooded and damaged.”

Residents questioned the quality and oversight of infrastructure projects in the area, particularly the construction of the road.

“Is there no supervision from the government on this road?” he posed. “We, the residents, are the ones suffering.”

According to him, the floods have also claimed lives in the past, with locals estimating that several people have died due to the perennial flooding.

“This water has carried people away before. It is dangerous.”

Parents also expressed concern over the safety of children, many of whom were unable to attend school.

“This morning, children could not go to school because of the water. It is too risky to cross,” said one resident, noting that vehicles often help children to cross when conditions allow.

Another resident, Emeryol Kepleting, blamed poor drainage systems for the recurring disaster.

“If there was proper drainage, we wouldn’t be experiencing this problem,” he said, adding that “the water comes from different directions—Utawala, Ruiru, even Mihango—and all collects here.”

“There is a sewer line below, so why is the water collecting here instead of draining away?” he asked.

Residents further criticised local leaders for failing to address the issue despite repeated incidents.

“We have an MCA and leaders who want higher office, but look at how we are suffering here,” Kepleting said. “This is a county government issue. They must take responsibility.”

Another resident, Philu, a property dealer, described the situation as dire and frustrating.

“This morning, I was taking a client to a site, but you couldn’t tell whether it was a road or a farm,” he said, accusing leaders of dismissing residents’ concerns.

“When we speak out, they say it is cyberbullying. But we are not bullying—we are demanding services,” he said. “We need proper drainage systems.”

“We need solutions, not promises. Let the government fix this problem first then we can talk about other issues.”

This comes even after Governor Johnson Sakaja launched a Sh25 billion plan to overhaul and reconstruct the capital’s drainage system to address flooding.

Similar incidents were reported in Eldoret’s Elgon View estate in Uasin Gishu County, where residents also blamed blocked drainage and sewer lines.

Homes were submerged, with residents warning they may be forced to vacate if the rains persist.

They accused a private developer of dumping construction waste that blocked drainage systems.

“Water cannot move because the solid wastes have blocked our drainage system. We are asking our leaders to intervene and help us,” said a resident.