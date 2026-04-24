Martin Nang'ole confirmed as Nairobi Water Managing Director

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Mr Nang’ole has been serving as Acting Managing Director since September 2025 and previously held the position of ICT Director at the company. [File, Standard]

The Board of Directors of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has appointed Martin Nang’ole as the substantive Managing Director, following his service in an acting capacity.

Mr Nang’ole has been serving as Acting Managing Director since September 2025 and previously held the position of ICT Director at the company. In these roles, the utility board said he has been instrumental in driving the NCWSC’s digital transformation agenda, including the modernisation of key systems to enhance operational efficiency, revenue collection and customer experience. “His leadership during the transition period ensured stability in service delivery while advancing strategic reforms across the organisation,” it said.

The board chairperson, Arnold Karanja, said: “Following a comprehensive and transparent recruitment process, the board is pleased to confirm Martin Nang’ole as managing director. His demonstrated leadership, deep institutional knowledge and success in spearheading digital transformation initiatives make him well-suited to lead the company into its next phase.”

“We are confident in his ability to strengthen service delivery and drive sustainable growth.”

The board said his appointment follows “a rigorous and competitive recruitment process conducted by the board, reaffirming confidence in his vision, capability and track record of performance.”

In accepting the appointment, Mr Nang’ole said in a statement: “I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me by the board. I remain committed to building on the progress made, leveraging technology and innovation to improve efficiency, enhance customer service and expand access to reliable water and sewerage services for all residents of Nairobi.”

As managing director, Mr Nang’ole said he will focus on key priorities, including reducing water leakages, strengthening financial sustainability, accelerating infrastructure development and deepening digital integration across NCWSC’s operations.

“The company also acknowledges the continued support of its shareholders, as well as its partners and customers,” he added.