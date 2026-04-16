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Leadership wrangles at Four Ways Junction now under police probe

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Apr. 16, 2026
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The leadership wrangles at Four Ways Junction estate that have been dragging on for several months are now under police probe.

This was after one of the homeowners involved the police after being confronted in the Estate forum for opposing one of the tenants from feeding a group of cats in the neighbourhood against the bylaws.

In a case that has been booked at Muthaiga police station as harassment by some Estate leadership, the resident also claims some of the issues affecting them have never been addressed by the Association.

An officer at Muthaiga told The Standard they are pursuing possible cyberbullying and once the probe which could lead to arrests once the probe is over.

This comes amid a pending probe by the Registrar of Societies following the bungled elections of the Estate Association leadership in December 2025.

Some residents had written to the registrar challenging the elections, citing that those who were eyeing the positions were not suitable to hold office.

In their plea, the residents had asked the registrar to disband the leadership and appoint an interim body, awaiting other elections to be supervised by an impartial body.

In response via letter dated 11 March 2026, the Principal State Counsel, Mary Wacuka wrote to Four Ways Junction Association Secretary to respond within 21 days.

However, some residents claim no action has been taken, urging the registrar to urgently restore order in the posh neighbourhood.

On April 1, 2026, the Nairobi County environment department wrote to the estate leadership asking them to stop any activities in relation to feeding the cats.

In a letter dated 1 April, signed by the Director of Veterinary Services, Jane Mogute confirmed receipt of a complaint of a cat feeding nuisance.

For this reason, the officers visited the estate to conduct an inspection on April 5, 2026.

“From the foregoing, the actions are perceived to be polluting other residents’ compounds and promoting cats to attack and colonise their houses, posing a food safety concern,” the letter reads in part.

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