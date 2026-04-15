Wetang'ula orders fast-tracking of Nairobi river petition

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Former Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko (left) led a team from National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) in a cleanup exercise of Nairobi River on July 20, 2020. [David Njaaga, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has directed the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining to fast-track a petition challenging the Nairobi River restoration project, ordering lawmakers to conclude the matter within the shortest time possible and not the standard 60 days.

The petition, filed by Kangemi residents Joseph Ngure and Mugo Gichenga, raises concern that the Nairobi Rivers Commission’s clean-up programme could lead to forced evictions and loss of ancestral land along the riverbank.

The petitioners have described the project as a ‘Trojan horse,’ arguing that it threatens long-standing communities.

“We will not give the committee the luxury of 60 days. They must finish and bring a report within the shortest time possible,” Wetang’ula said.

He said the petitioners claim occupation of the land dating back to the 1930s and cite historical records, including the Morris Carter Land Commission of 1934, while insisting they hold valid freehold titles and regard the area as ancestral land.

At the same time, the Speaker emphasized the urgency of cleaning up the Nairobi River, warning that pollution flowing into the Athi River and eventually the Indian Ocean must be addressed without delay.

“This petition must be dealt with expeditiously so that it does not derail or undermine the process of cleaning up Nairobi River,” he said.

The petition also accuses NEMA and the Nairobi Rivers Commission of failing to conduct proper public participation and of moving ahead without full consultation on land acquisition.

Residents say the uncertainty has caused anxiety over possible eviction.

The petitioners want the project suspended on private land in Kangemi, enforcement of riparian boundaries, and guarantees that no demolitions will take place without legal procedures and community consent.

Wetang’ula noted that parliamentary committees cannot stop ongoing projects but can only make recommendations to the House.

The petition now moves to the committee under an expedited timeline as Parliament seeks to balance environmental restoration with land rights concerns.