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Sakaja wanted by police for snubbing Senate summons

By Edwin Nyarangi and Mercy Kahenda | Mar. 31, 2026

Governor Sakaja before the Senate Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. March 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is a fugitive. Wanted by Senators and being sought by police ordered to arrest him and present him before the county fathers. 

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