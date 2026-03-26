Why Nairobi Rivers Commission wants residents to evacuate

Audio By Vocalize

A residential building near Nairobi Dam that was earmarked for demolition in 2018. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Rivers Commission has urged residents to evacuate areas at risk of flooding amid fears that the Nairobi Dam could overflow.

Speaking on NTV on Thursday, March 26, Commissioner Mumo Musuva asked residents in Kibra, Nyayo Highrise, and Lang’ata estates to move to safer areas as a risk assessment continues.

“Residents in affected areas should relocate. This is a public safety issue, and it is being addressed,” he said.

Musuva said encroachment and siltation have made the dam harder to manage. He blamed illegal developments along waterways, saying some were enabled by corruption.

He noted that poor maintenance since the 1997 floods led to heavy siltation and degradation of the dam.

“Riparian land has been encroached on both sides; the northern bank in Kibra and the souther bank in Nairobi Dam Estate. Some people have even built on floating ground within the dam. This poses a serious safety risk,” he said.

Musuva warned that the dam has shown signs of structural strain for some time. He added that the spillway cannot handle the current volume of water, leading to overtopping that could erode the embankment.

Earlier this week, the Water Resources Authority (WRA) also warned of an imminent flood risk downstream of the dam due to rising water levels.

WRA Nairobi Sub-Regional Coordinator Noel Ndeti said part of the dam’s earthen embankment could be washed away by ongoing rains.

“Due to the ongoing heavy rains, residents living downstream of the Nairobi Dam are warned of imminent flood risk due to the rising water levels in the reservoir that threaten breaching of the dam embankment,” the notice said.

“Everyone living or operating downstream of the dam is cautioned to be vigilant and move to higher ground.”

Similar warnings have been issued by Nairobi East Police Commander Simiyu Were, officials from the Nairobi City County Government, and the National Police Service.