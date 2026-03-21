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Why public toilets near National Archives were demolished

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 21, 2026
An aerial view of demolished public toilets next to the Kenya National Archives along Moi Avenue. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

A busy toilet located around the National Archives area in Nairobi City centre was demolished on Friday night.

According to witnesses, the facility was brought down by county officers in the wee hours in what has been linked to management wrangles.

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