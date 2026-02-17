×
Kenya, Jamaica sign tourism resilience pact anchored on AI, innovation

By Benard Orwongo | Feb. 17, 2026
Tourism CS Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya and Jamaica have signed a pact to strengthen tourism resilience through technology and innovation.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the agreement will support African countries to withstand shocks in destinations heavily reliant on tourism.

"Africa cannot afford to build tourism growth on foundations of hope and reactive responses. We must embed resilience into our policy architecture, infrastructure investments, workforce training and community protection systems," noted Miano.

The agreement includes expanding the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre at Kenyatta University and developing an artificial intelligence tool to support Kenya's tourism sector, she noted.

Miano said tourism is a major job creator and revenue generator, warning that its collapse cuts deeper than visitor statistics.

"When tourism collapses under crisis, it is not just visitor numbers that fall. It is workers' salaries, families' and small businesses' survival, and entire communities' dignity. Our responsibility as leaders is to ensure these vulnerabilities are addressed before disasters strike, not after," said Miano.

Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who championed the UN resolution establishing Global Tourism Resilience Day, said the sector must urgently confront threats including cyberattacks, misinformation and disinformation.

"Resilience is now the new currency for tourism destinations seeking stability and competitiveness," said Bartlett.

The three-day 4th Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) brings together over 400 delegates and 40 expert speakers to develop practical solutions for crisis-proof tourism systems.

UN Tourism's latest World Tourism Barometer estimated global international tourist arrivals at 1.52 billion in 2025, nearly 60 million more than the previous year — though the figure remains a projection pending final verification. 

