The Standard

Building under construction collapses in Karen, Nairobi

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 10, 2026
Building under construction collapses in Karen. [Kenya Red Cross]

A building under construction opposite Karen Community Church along Ngong Road, Nairobi, has collapsed.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, six people have been evacuated, and all those who were trapped have been accounted for.

"Six casualties have been evacuated to the hospital. Clearing of the rubble is ongoing, and response teams remain on site as operations continue," read a post by the authority on X.

The incident comes just days after another building under construction in South C, Nairobi, collapsed, claiming two lives.

The 14-storey building collapsed on January 2, 2026.

