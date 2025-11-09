×
Wahome urges counties to waive land fees to boost public projects

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 9, 2025
Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome during a church service at ACK All Saints' Pro-Cathedral Church, Maralal, Samburu County on November 9, 2025. [PCS]

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has urged county governments to provide land freely for national government projects.

The CS said charging for land inflates the cost of affordable housing, markets, and stadiums meant for low-income citizens.

Speaking during a church service at ACK All Saints' Pro-Cathedral Church, Maralal, Samburu County, Wahome said some counties continue to demand payment for land even

though it is public property held in trust for residents. 

She called on governors to support the government’s affordable housing and infrastructure agenda by offering land for free to reduce costs and accelerate implementation.

“Governors, please assist me in this area. If you begin to ask the President to pay for land which you are holding in trust for residents, it will be difficult, since the price of the houses

is meant to remain cheap and affordable for the common person,” she said.

Wahome emphasized that the government is investing heavily in institutional housing for security officers and prison staff, who have long endured deplorable living conditions. 

“The police stations and police officers are living in a deplorable state, making their work difficult,” she said. 

The CS said such collaboration between national and county governments would fast-track delivery of affordable housing, markets, and sports infrastructure, improving livelihoods

and promoting inclusive urban development.

She explained that the government’s ambitious housing program faces challenges including high land costs, litigation over land ownership, and delays in land acquisition caused by

bureaucracy at county and national levels. 

“If you provide land for the projects, you should not go on asking us to pay for it,” Wahome noted, urging county governments to work collaboratively with the Ministry.

The CS further criticized what she termed as a divisive political narrative where successive governments neglect or abandon projects initiated by their predecessors. 

“There is this narrative that we should reject that we should not complete projects started by previous governments. Were we supposed to leave them to stall?” she posed.

“Let it be known that any government that is serious with its work must continue with projects that were ongoing because they are for the public. A responsible government must

complete them and initiate its own.”

In response, the Samburu governor Jonathan Lati Lelelit assured the CS of full cooperation, pledging to make land available for affordable housing and related public projects. 

“I want to assure you that any land in this county earmarked for these developments will be offered freely. We have also waived rates for residents involved in the program and

appeal to your office to consider additional waivers where necessary,” Lenengwesi said.

