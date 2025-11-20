Sanitation workers now want government recognition

A woman cleans her toilet using detergents at her home in Kasevi village in Kitui East Sub-county. [File,Standard]

Workers handling human waste now want the government to formally recognise them as part of the country's workforce.

They argued that they have been playing an integral part in society, ensuring safe sanitation for millions of Kenyans, particularly in the slum areas where there are limited or no sewer lines.

"It would be better that we also benefit from funds allocated in the State Department of Sanitation," said Isaac Mburu, a Manual Emptier in Mathare slums. "The government needs to recognise us."

He spoke on Wednesday during the commemoration of World Toilet Day held at Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) in Nairobi.

They said they are faced with a myriad of challenges in their line of duty, including harassment from authorities and lack of protective gear to prevent them from contracting diseases.

"Community elders and police officers often ask for bribes from us whenever they find us disposing off the wastes," decried Malik Juma, Mburu's colleague from Kibra slums.

"We have been doing a recognisable job protecting our communities from diseases. We want to be recognised so that we don't work in fear. We ask the government to give us badges so that it becomes officially known that we are legally doing the work," said Juma.

Mburu urged the government to complete the project of constructing pit-emptiers, man-holes and septic tanks projects that it started in the slums.

"Currently, there is cleaning of Nairobi River where most people used to dump the waste. If sanitation is not taken seriously, then the impact of the initiative will not be felt. Let them take sanitation programmes seriously," he said.

He added: "If possible, we are asking the county government to absorb us as their employees because we are playing a very important role. We are doing the work without any support from the county. They are not even providing protective gears."

KEWI's Academic Affairs Deputy Director, Eric Wamiti, emphasised the need to celebrate them for the achievements they have made and the courage they have had in being able to help communities.

"Because not many people would be willing to do this. We also want to celebrate by showcasing that it is a job that anyone else can do. It is a fit for a job in our health within the community," he said, adding that they are keen to recognise them.

Mary Muriuki, Secretary for Sewer Alternative Providers Association (SAPA), announced that the organisation has partnered with the institution to certify its skills.

"We are partnering with KEWI in the journey of having people in the sector being certified. We have the people who have done the work for years and not been recognised," she said.

She further noted that: "Through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), we want them recognised so that as they go and look for opportunities in the market, they can show what kind of work they have done."

The event also culminated in the launch of an award dubbed "Blue Toilet Awards" to recognise "people who do a good job in maintaining good toilets."

This, she said, SAPA reached after surveying about 30 toilets across Nairobi City.

According to her, the survey exposed the deplorable status of public toilets compared to private facilities, with the rating based on how clean the toilets are, whether there is clean water and tissue, and how comfortable users are."

"We want to raise the standards of public toilets in Kenya so that anytime you to a toilet, we experience a clean toilet," she said, stating that they are looking forward to spreading the initiative across the country.

So far, Mr Wamiti said, the government has achieved at least 50 per cent of sewer network, which he hailed as "a big advancement in terms of sewer coverage across the country."

"The government, through its donor partners are building a lot of sanitation facilities and networks such as in Kitui. We also have programmes including providing clean toilet systems and safe sanitation systems that helps communities where sewer networks are unavailable," he said.

He noted that the institution is training communities on how to construct safe sanitation facilities that is inclusive of people with disabilities and to compliment the local human waste handles.

These programmes, he explained, will help the country realise 70 per cent of sewer coverage by 2030.