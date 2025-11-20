Digital platform anchors Africa's video creator growth in Nairobi

Participants at the inaugural ‘Creator Lens’ event in Nairobi engage in hands-on video production training, exploring cinematic wildlife, wedding and lifestyle content.

A new digital content creation initiative is offering content creators a platform to transition from amateur photographers to professional video storytellers.

The inaugural event, titled ‘Creator Lens,’ is underway in Nairobi and brings together Kenyan content experts, including Dr Ofweneke, Joy Kendi and Hans Ngoteya.

The initiative is designed as an immersive experience, featuring demonstration zones focused on storytelling niches such as cinematic wildlife filming, wedding videography and podcasting.

Participants gain practical hands-on exposure to advanced production techniques in real-world creative environments.

This commitment to growth is encapsulated in the event’s guiding principle, LENS, which stands for Learn, Explore, Network and Synergy.

Attendees are actively developing new creative skills and exploring the latest advancements designed to meet the evolving demands of modern cinema and video content.

The programme also seeks to build synergy through collaborations that enable impactful visual storytelling across genres, including wedding videography, lifestyle content and wildlife documentation.

Furthermore, the platform encourages practical application through a content creation competition where participants shoot and edit videos using professional equipment, vying for mentorship opportunities and exclusive prizes.

While this first edition is underway in Nairobi, organisers intend to expand the experience regionally to Morocco and Nigeria, positioning East Africa as a launchpad for a sustainable ecosystem of content creators across the continent.

Africa’s creator economy is experiencing explosive growth, with the sector valued at US$5.1 billion in early 2025 and projected to reach nearly US$30 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7 per cent.

Video content accounts for over 40 per cent of the economy’s value, driven largely by platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Despite this boom, many creators continue to face monetisation challenges. Reports show that a majority of African creators earn modest incomes, with over 70 per cent making less than US$60 a month.

The creator pool is young, mostly aged 18–34, and over half are women, highlighting both opportunity and underserved potential in the sector.

The event is organised by Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) as part of its broader Innovation and Customer Experience (ICE) strategy, which aims to shift the company’s public perception beyond a traditional photo brand.

CCNA B2C Business Unit Director, Rashad Ghani, noted that the initiative reflects an unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration in the region.

Ghani explained, “Creators in East Africa now have a clear path to evolve their craft, reach wider audiences and tell powerful stories.”