×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Geoffrey Mosiria moved in latest reshuffle as Sakaja reassigns county chief officers

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 19, 2025

Nairobi City County Chief officer Health Geoffrey Mosiria addressing the media during a meeting with Kisii communities at KICC, Nairobi on December 16, 2023.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has moved outspoken County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria to Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in a reshuffle affecting 10 chief officers, effective immediately.

Mosiria will now oversee Citizen Engagement and Customer Service under a circular dated November 18, 2025, signed by Sakaja. 

He has been replaced at Environment by Hibram Otieno, formerly in charge of Medical Facilities. Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali moves from Business and Hustler Opportunities to Housing and Urban Renewal, with Lydia Mathia taking over Akumali’s former role.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The reshuffle also sees Tony Michael Kimani remaining in Social Services while now overseeing Social Services and Estate Management. 

Sande Oyolo moves to Environment from Digital Economy and Startups, with Wilson Gakuya taking over Oyolo’s former role. Dr Machel Waikenda is reassigned to Mobility and Agricultural ICT Infrastructure. 

Clement Rapudo, popularly known as Clemo, exits City Culture Arts and Tourism to head Smart Nairobi. Zipporah Mwangi assumes City Culture Arts and Tourism.

Mosiria has been vocal on his former docket, conducting raids and operations to enforce the law and recording them on social media platforms, including TikTok.

Sakaja described the changes as routine and within his powers.

“In accordance with Section 45(5) of the County Governments Act 2012, the following County Chief Officers have been re-assigned. The changes take effect immediately,” Sakaja said in the memo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Geoffrey Mosiria Nairobi County Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
.

Latest Stories

Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
58 mins ago
Acorn eyes Nairobi's young workers with new Sh2.2b housing project
Real Estate
By Mike Kihaki
58 mins ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
National
By Brian Ngugi
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
By David Odongo 58 mins ago
From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
By Brian Ngugi 58 mins ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
By Special Correspondent 58 mins ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
By Philip Mwakio 58 mins ago
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved