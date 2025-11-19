Geoffrey Mosiria moved in latest reshuffle as Sakaja reassigns county chief officers

Nairobi City County Chief officer Health Geoffrey Mosiria addressing the media during a meeting with Kisii communities at KICC, Nairobi on December 16, 2023.[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has moved outspoken County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria to Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in a reshuffle affecting 10 chief officers, effective immediately.

Mosiria will now oversee Citizen Engagement and Customer Service under a circular dated November 18, 2025, signed by Sakaja.

He has been replaced at Environment by Hibram Otieno, formerly in charge of Medical Facilities. Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali moves from Business and Hustler Opportunities to Housing and Urban Renewal, with Lydia Mathia taking over Akumali’s former role.

The reshuffle also sees Tony Michael Kimani remaining in Social Services while now overseeing Social Services and Estate Management.

Sande Oyolo moves to Environment from Digital Economy and Startups, with Wilson Gakuya taking over Oyolo’s former role. Dr Machel Waikenda is reassigned to Mobility and Agricultural ICT Infrastructure.

Clement Rapudo, popularly known as Clemo, exits City Culture Arts and Tourism to head Smart Nairobi. Zipporah Mwangi assumes City Culture Arts and Tourism.

Mosiria has been vocal on his former docket, conducting raids and operations to enforce the law and recording them on social media platforms, including TikTok.

Sakaja described the changes as routine and within his powers.

“In accordance with Section 45(5) of the County Governments Act 2012, the following County Chief Officers have been re-assigned. The changes take effect immediately,” Sakaja said in the memo.