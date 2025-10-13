Boys and girls unite to mark International Day of the Girl Child

Teen grls engage into a lived experience through storytelling, mentorship, and creativity to mark International Day of the Girl Child. [Courtesy]

As the world marked the International Day of the Girl Child, girls and boys in Kibera gathered not just to celebrate a date on the calendar, but to honor a movement that continues to redefine what empowerment looks like.

This year’s theme, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead,” carried added significance as the world also celebrated 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a call for gender equality.

In Kibera, Polycom Girls, in partnership with Room to Read, transformed the theme into a lived experience through storytelling, mentorship, and creativity.

The celebration featured “She Creates Change,” a storytelling project highlighting girls who have turned adversity into leadership. Through local storytelling circles, film screenings, and comic sessions on menstrual health, girls found both their voices and a sense of community.

“Accessing Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights remains a challenge for many girls in informal settlements,” said Brenda Kalekye, a Board Member at Polycom Girls.

“But through our programs, we’ve kept hundreds of girls in school by addressing issues around menstruation, education, and dignity.”

Yet, this day wasn’t just about girls; boys were part of the conversation, too.

“Gender equality isn’t a fight between men and women,” noted Kelvin Ouma, a male champion with Polycom Girls. “It’s a partnership. Boys must stand with girls to create safe, equitable spaces for all.”

Mentor Lydia Achieng, echoing similar sentiments, said mentorship continues to help girls rise beyond fear.

“Girls are now leading in schools, communities, and national forums. When girls lead, everyone wins.”

In places where early marriage, poverty, and stigma still threaten education, such initiatives are proving that transformation begins with one story and grows through collective support.

Because when a girl finds her voice, she doesn’t just change her story. She changes the world.