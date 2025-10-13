×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Boys and girls unite to mark International Day of the Girl Child

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 13, 2025
Teen grls engage into a lived experience through storytelling, mentorship, and creativity to mark International Day of the Girl Child. [Courtesy]

As the world marked the International Day of the Girl Child, girls and boys in Kibera gathered not just to celebrate a date on the calendar, but to honor a movement that continues to redefine what empowerment looks like.

This year’s theme, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead,” carried added significance as the world also celebrated 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a call for gender equality.

In Kibera, Polycom Girls, in partnership with Room to Read, transformed the theme into a lived experience through storytelling, mentorship, and creativity.

The celebration featured “She Creates Change,” a storytelling project highlighting girls who have turned adversity into leadership. Through local storytelling circles, film screenings, and comic sessions on menstrual health, girls found both their voices and a sense of community.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Accessing Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights remains a challenge for many girls in informal settlements,” said Brenda Kalekye, a Board Member at Polycom Girls.

“But through our programs, we’ve kept hundreds of girls in school by addressing issues around menstruation, education, and dignity.”

Yet, this day wasn’t just about girls; boys were part of the conversation, too.

“Gender equality isn’t a fight between men and women,” noted Kelvin Ouma, a male champion with Polycom Girls. “It’s a partnership. Boys must stand with girls to create safe, equitable spaces for all.”

Mentor Lydia Achieng, echoing similar sentiments, said mentorship continues to help girls rise beyond fear.

“Girls are now leading in schools, communities, and national forums. When girls lead, everyone wins.”

In places where early marriage, poverty, and stigma still threaten education, such initiatives are proving that transformation begins with one story and grows through collective support.

Because when a girl finds her voice, she doesn’t just change her story. She changes the world.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Girl Empowerment International Day of the Girl Child Gender Equality
.

Latest Stories

Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
1 hr ago
Raila's sickness shines spotlight on our floundering health services
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Political instability, civil unrest top business hazards in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
By David Odongo and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved