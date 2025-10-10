×
Kilimani residents back plan to name road after veteran lawyer Pheroze Nowrojee

By Pkemoi Ngénoh | Oct. 10, 2025

The late lawyer Pheroze Nowrojee leaves the Milimani Law Courts on September 5, 2022 after the Supreme Court upheld the decision by the IEBC of declaring William Ruto as the 5th president of the republic of Kenya after the 9th August 2022 general election. [File,Standard)

The Kilimani residents have welcomed a proposal by the Nairobi County Assembly for a road in the area to be named after the late Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee.

Led by the Kilimani Community Foundation, the residents say this is a good honour, citing that Nowrojee stood as a beacon of justice, courage, and integrity.

Their response comes after the Nairobi County Assembly approved a motion tabled by Nairobi South Member of the County, Waithera Chege, on Tuesday.

 “Honouring Pheroze Nowrojee by naming a road after him is not only a tribute to his immense contribution to justice and democracy but also a reminder to all of us of the power of courage, integrity, and service to humanity,” said Peter Kitavi, Executive Director, Kilimani Community Foundation.

“He gave eight decades of his life to building a culture of constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law. We raised our children in Nairobi. Thank you to the Nairobi County Assembly for considering honouring my husband, Pheroze, in this way,” said Viloo Nowrojee.

The Foundation stated that Pheroze Nowrojee’s story is a mirror of the Kenya we aspire to be a nation anchored on justice, equality, and truth, adding that naming a road in his honour will ensure that every passer-by remembers a man who helped shape the conscience of our Republic.

In her motion, Waithera, who is the Deputy Minority Leader, described Nowrojee as a kind of advocate who pursued justice over grandstanding and or profit, often offering.

Adding that Nowrojee SC was a distinguished and patriotic Kenyan lawyer, human rights defender, a poet, historian and patriot.

"Further appreciating that by renaming a prominent road in Nairobi would serve as a fitting tribute to his lasting legacy and ensure that his contributions are remembered and celebrated by future generations," she said.

Waithera dwelt in Nowrojee's patriotism, excellent contribution to the rule of law, human rights and democracy and promotion of good governance to justify her case.

 

.

