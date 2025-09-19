×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Githurai MCA Deonysias Mwangi resigns

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Sep. 19, 2025
Githurai 44 MCA Deonysias Mwangi. [Nairobi County Assembly]

Githurai 44 Ward Member of the Nairobi County Assembly Deonysias Mwangi has confirmed his resignation, citing frustration over stalled development projects in his constituency.

His decision follows the circulation of a resignation letter addressed to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ngondi. In the letter, Mwangi said he was leaving office because the executive had failed to deliver key projects in Githurai, including roads and health facilities.

"It is true that I have resigned, but the letter leaked before being received by the Speaker. My intention was to personally hand it over to him as the law requires, without ambushing him," Mwangi stated.

"I was elected by Githurai residents free of charge, and it is unfortunate to see them not getting the services that they were promised. My focus is leadership, not political; it is better to consider the next generation, not the next elections," he added.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mwangi also dismissed claims that he was quitting because he had won a US Green Card, saying his decision was unrelated.

Elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, Mwangi said he had not spoken to Governor Johnson Sakaja about his resignation.

Speaker Ngondi said he had yet to receive Mwangi’s letter, noting that formal notification is required for the resignation to take effect.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu said efforts were underway to persuade Mwangi to reconsider his decision and hold wider consultations before stepping down.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Githurai MCA Resigns Githurai 44 MCA Deonysias Mwangi Nairobi County Government Governor Johnson Sakaja
.

Latest Stories

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
16 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
18 mins ago
KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges
National
By Ronald Kipruto
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved