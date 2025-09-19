Githurai MCA Deonysias Mwangi resigns

Githurai 44 MCA Deonysias Mwangi. [Nairobi County Assembly]

Githurai 44 Ward Member of the Nairobi County Assembly Deonysias Mwangi has confirmed his resignation, citing frustration over stalled development projects in his constituency.

His decision follows the circulation of a resignation letter addressed to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ngondi. In the letter, Mwangi said he was leaving office because the executive had failed to deliver key projects in Githurai, including roads and health facilities.

"It is true that I have resigned, but the letter leaked before being received by the Speaker. My intention was to personally hand it over to him as the law requires, without ambushing him," Mwangi stated.

"I was elected by Githurai residents free of charge, and it is unfortunate to see them not getting the services that they were promised. My focus is leadership, not political; it is better to consider the next generation, not the next elections," he added.

Mwangi also dismissed claims that he was quitting because he had won a US Green Card, saying his decision was unrelated.

Elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, Mwangi said he had not spoken to Governor Johnson Sakaja about his resignation.

Speaker Ngondi said he had yet to receive Mwangi’s letter, noting that formal notification is required for the resignation to take effect.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu said efforts were underway to persuade Mwangi to reconsider his decision and hold wider consultations before stepping down.