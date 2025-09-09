Kanu unveils Peter Kariuki as it's candidate for Kariobangi North by-election

From right KANU aspirant for kariobangi North MCA Peter Kariuki Nganga ,KANU National Election board Chairman Edward Kivuvani and KANU Nairobi Gubernatorial Tony Gachoka during a press briefing on National matters and Kariobangi north byelections in Nairobi, on 9th September 2025. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The Kenya African National Union (Kanu) has officially unveiled Peter Kariuki Nganga as its candidate for the upcoming Kariobangi North by-election, marking a renewed push by the party to reclaim political ground in Nairobi and beyond.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Kanu Headquarters, Kanu official and Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Tony Gachoka welcomed Kariuki to the party following his defection from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

”Peter is our candidate, we have nominated him, and we are running on a Kanu ticket, which is a national party, and we welcome all other candidates who want to join us in the by-elections this year,” said Gachoka.

He reiterated KANU’s vision of being a strong national party and reaffirmed the party’s readiness to contest not just in Kariobangi North but also in other electoral battles, including the Nairobi gubernatorial race in 2027.

The officials also confirmed that the party will field candidates in other by-elections across the country, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its presence ahead of the 2027 general elections. He further criticised the current political leadership in Nairobi and the national government.

“The country has been going in the wrong direction since the 2022 elections,” he stated, citing high living costs, widespread corruption, and alleged state repression during recent public protests.

He particularly condemned the situation in Nairobi, claiming the capital has become a centre of criminal enterprise.

”Crime rates have surged in Nairobi; it has become very unsafe, and the people elected to address such issues have gone silent. Something different has to be done to make this city work, “he stated.

Gachoka noted that Sakaja, whose recent near-impeachment by the county assembly was cited as evidence of failed leadership.

‎“In the eyes of the public and his own MCAs, Sakaja remains impeached. He is now merely a political puppet propped up by Ruto and Raila,” he said.

‎KANU positioned the Kariobangi North by-election as a litmus test for the direction of Nairobi politics and announced its intention to field a gubernatorial candidate in 2027.

‎“As KANU, the Independence Party of Kenya, we are not only contesting Kariobangi North but also preparing for a serious bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027,” he added, predicting a two-horse race between KANU and UDA.

‎The party reiterated its alignment with the opposition and pledged to support efforts to challenge President Ruto’s administration, aiming to ensure it becomes a one-term government.