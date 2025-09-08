Two minutes? How Sakaja breached protocol to save self from impeachment

When President William Ruto listened to a conversation between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Governor Johnson Sakaja ahead of looming impeachment o n August 30, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Last week, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was handed a two-month lifeline after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MCAs agreed to suspend an impeachment process against him.

This came after the Orange party, which holds a majority of members in the City Assembly, held a closed-door meeting attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga, veteran politician Fred Gumo, and city legislators.