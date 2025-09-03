×
The Standard

Family in anguish after kin dies during cesarean procedure

By Okumu Modachi | Sep. 3, 2025
Alex Ndung'u, husband to Faith Binzali, who died during a cesarean delivery at a Nairobi Hospital on September 2, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

A family in Nairobi is in anguish after their kin died Tuesday evening during a cesarean delivery at a city hospital.

There was sorrow at St Joseph The Worker Catholic Health Centre, Kangemi, where Faith Binzali, who had gone to deliver her firstborn baby, lost her life in circumstances her family terms unclear.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead after about two hours in theatre.

"We came walking at 5 am. She was in good health and had no signs of complications," said her husband, Alex Ndung'u.

According to the family, Binzali was taken to theatre at around 5 pm.

"I was called around 6 pm and arrived when my daughter had been taken to theatre without consent from me or someone I had assigned to act on my behalf," claimed her father, Benard Babu. “I wasn't at peace. I discerned that something is not right." He added.

Benard Babu, father to Faith Binzali, who died during a cesarean delivery at a Nairobi Hospital on September 2, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Babu said nurses approached them at about 6.30 pm to announce that Binzali had delivered a baby boy.

"I felt a bit relieved. They told us to be patient and wait for the mother to wake up," said Babu.

However, a few minutes later, the family says medics locked the theatre and exited through another door.

“We suspected something was wrong and broke into the theatre,” Ndung’u told The Standard. “We found her body soaked in blood.” He said.

The incident has left the family angry, sad, and with many questions.

"All I want is that they (hospital) give us answers," Babu said. "What happened to my firstborn daughter?"

The Standard could not immediately reach the hospital's management for a comment about the incident.

