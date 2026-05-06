Tundo, Chager lead rally legends in welcoming Motorsports Kenya

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Multiple national and Safari Rally winner Carl Tundo addresses the media in Karen, Nairobi to welcome Motorsports Kenya as the new motorsport governing body in Kenya. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyan rally legends on Wednesday welcomed the historic ruling by the High Court of Kenya at Millimani Law Courts in Nairobi that Motorsports Kenya (MK) is the lawful and legitimate governing body for motorsport in Kenya.

The ruling, which was presided over by Judge L.P Kassan on April 30, 2026, followed an extensive appeal by Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), which was dismissed.

KMSF had fought the decision made earlier by the Sports Dispute Tribunal mandating MK to be the motorsport governing body in the country.

Feeling dissatisfied, KMSF took the matter to the High Court of Kenya, where Judge Kassan again ruled in favour of MK, stating: "Appeal by KMSF was dismissed with costs."

Concerning the new outcome, rally legends across the country gathered in Nairobi on Wednesday to celebrate the news, stating that it's a new dawn for motorsport in the country.

"We are glad that MK has now prevailed before two separate judicial bodies. The process was never about personalities; it was about governance, credibility and protecting the future of the sport," multiple Safari Rally winner Carl Tundo told Standard Sports in Karen on Wednesday.

" For too long, Kenyan motorsport has suffered from conflict, division and endless internal battles.

"The clubs spoke, the stakeholders spoke, the competitors spoke, but development stalled, young talent was neglected, sponsors lost confidence and our international credibility suffered.

" This is now the time to take our sport to the next level," Tundo said.

Tundo, who is the interim MK chairman, has called for a speedy registration process of the new motorsport national governing body.

"Elections will follow then. Membership will open to all clubs and stakeholders, and we are formally going to engage the world governing body FIA that we are Kenya's rightful governing body.

"Kenya is one of the greatest motorsport nations in the world. The Safari Rally is legendary. We have the talent, the history and the passion to build something truly world class," stated Tundo.

Tundo's sentiments were echoed by multiple Kenya National Rally Championship winner Baldev Charger who said: " This is the time to nurture and discover our next golden generation in the game. The future is so bright."

Classic Rally legend Aslam Khan said the new rally dispensation has motivated drivers to give their best in building the sport across the country.

" Let's strive to make the game great, to leave the sport better for the generations to come," said Khan.

Former Safari Rally WRC3 champion Maxine Wahome believes the ruling will take the women's game to greater heights.

"Just like me, more women will be so inspired to be solid as they compete with men in the game. I believe more women will be granted the opportunity to embrace the sport and help in it's expansion across the country," said Wahome.

Another multiple national rally champion Ian Duncan who has just returned from a gruelling battle at the Equator Rally held in Taita Taveta County stated that he is confident that MK will make the sport better through solid changes, structures, accountability and professionalism.

Other rally greats present at the media press conference to support the new motorsport dispensation included Altaf Ganatra, Wayne Fernandez, Suleiman Munyua (Solo), Eric Bengi, Hamza Anwar, Sushil Gohil, Timothy. Kinoti, Alastair Cavenagh among others.