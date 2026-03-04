Local drivers eager to leave a mark in 2026 WRC Safari Rally

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Karan Patel navigated by Tauseef Khan driving a Skoda Fabia cruises at the Sleeping Warrior 5KM Shakedown stage in Naivasha during the WRC Safari Rally on March 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyan drivers are determined to make a big difference in this year’s WRC Safari Rally compared to last year.

They promised to improve their performance from an individual performance, whether individually or as a team, for their presence to be felt by foreign drivers.

And as one of the toughest and roughest rallies in the Federation of International Automobile (FIA) WRC Safari Rally revs off in Naivasha on March 12, these local drivers appealed for prayers from home fans and supporters in the fight for top honours.

With the Special Super Stage (SSS) having been shifted to Naivasha from Kasarani, Hamzar Anwar said it gives them the pleasure to entertain their fans for the first time outside the capital city in a different environment altogether before the start of real action.

“First, our intention this year is to finish the rally after we failed to do so last year due to some mechanical breakdown on our car that forced us out. This time we have prepared well, hoping we’ll not have a repeat of a similar problem this time. Our morale is high,” Anwar, who’ll be co-driven by Adnan Din in a Ford Fiesta R5, told Standard Sports.

He said their racing machine is in perfect condition after acquiring a team of experienced mechanics who understand its dynamics all around.

“This is a new team of experienced mechanics who’re equal to the task of providing exclusive services compared to the one we had last year. We aim to finish the rally and get to the podium,” he said.

Just like in 2025, Anwar will be driving in Class Two of the rally, whose points count towards the Africa Rally Championships (ARC), and hopes to qualify for the main rally next year.

“With good results, it could qualify us to compete in Class One of the WRC series next year,” he said.

‘Queens of the Dust’ Pauline Sheghu, with her long-time co-driver Linet Ayuko, equally have high ambitions of making it to the podium.

“As the toughest rally and with the final checks of our machine that’s fully complete and preparations intensified, we are poised to take on the legendary Safari terrain once again with an aim not only to finish but also to stand tall on the podium,” said Sheghu.

“We’ve been working closely with our team to fine-tune the car setup for rough and unpredictable terrain. These weather conditions can change very quickly—from deep fesh-fesh dust to heavy mud if it rains — so adaptability will be crucial.”

“We are just praying for good health and conducive weather. We are really looking forward to seeing Kenyan fans coming out in big numbers to support their own. We appreciate the support we have received from our sponsors and partners, and we look forward to flying the flag high,” she added.

This is the fourth time they will be featuring in the WRC Safari Rally.

The pair has steadily built its reputation as a team capable of taming the unforgiving African stages.

Other Kenyan drivers in the rally are Karan Patel and Jeremiah Wahome.

Patel, who will be co-driven by his regular ally Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2, did not see a big difference in the changes that have been effected by organisers this season.

“It doesn’t matter on the changes in rally routes. It has happened from time to time, this year notwithstanding. We are ready for it and compete effectively against foreign drivers,” said Patel, who’s equally ready to improve on his ratings towards the ARC points.

“Getting to the podium in a respectable position earns us points towards the Africa Rally Championships,” he said.

Most of the drivers interviewed were ready for all types of weather conditions.