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Father of five dies by suicide in Naivasha

By Anthony Gitonga | Jul. 14, 2026
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Residents of Ndabibi, Naivasha are trying to come to terms with an incident where a father of five took his life as some of his children watched.

The casual laborer in his mid-40s died by suicide in the family’s house, after a fall-out with his parents and wife over his drinking habits.

The man had incidentally in the past threatened to take his life over the frequent fallout with the family members before keeping his promise this time round.

The incident came barely a week after a grade ten student in the same village took her life due to what neighbors described as oppression by family members.

In the latest incident, the man returned home drunk leading to an altercation with his wife according to a village elder Samson Ndaiga.

He said that in a fit of anger, the man locked himself in the table room where two of the minors were doing their homework and ended up hanging himself.

“The mother and neighbors were attracted to the room by the minor’s screams and by the time they broke in the man had already died,” he said.

Ndaiga said that police were later called in, adding that the man had for months abused his family members and elders before deciding to take his life.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident adding that the body had been collected and taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

“We have opened an inquest as part of our investigations and we are waiting for the postmortem report,” said the CID boss.

Meanwhile, one of the men who committed suicide in a lodging in Mai Mahiu town two weeks ago has been identified by the kin.

The man allegedly had financial and health issues before retreating to the lodging where he committed suicide on the second day.

“One of victims of suicide has been identified and hails from Limuru and we have collected fingerprints from the second man for identification,” said Kiama.

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Related Topics

Die by Suicide Ndabibi Naivasha Limuru Naivasha DCIO
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