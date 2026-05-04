Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Breaking the Odinga spell on the Luo

By Macharia Munene | May. 4, 2026

The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Sifuna rallies in Kisumu and Vihiga marked the end of Odingaism

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna Luo Politics Odinga Family Kenyan Political Dynasties
.

Latest Stories

Climate funds reach millions as counties post 87pc performance rate
Climate funds reach millions as counties post 87pc performance rate
Financial Standard
By James Wanzala
48 mins ago
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
48 mins ago
Prof Raphael Munavu: the man who never harboured disciplinary chauvinism
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Going after Uhuru: Ruto allies start process to halt former Presidents' pension and other perks
By Irene Githinji 48 mins ago
Going after Uhuru: Ruto allies start process to halt former Presidents' pension and other perks
Inside ODM's tough demands for 2027 coalition talks with UDA
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 48 mins ago
Inside ODM's tough demands for 2027 coalition talks with UDA
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
By Brian Ngugi 48 mins ago
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
Samson Kiprotich Cherarkey: The loud, unapologetic Ruto loyalist
By Edwin Nyarangi and Steve Mkawale 48 mins ago
Samson Kiprotich Cherarkey: The loud, unapologetic Ruto loyalist
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved