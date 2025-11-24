×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

The glue that held ODM together melted after Raila's death

By Macharia Munene | Nov. 24, 2025
Members of the Orange Democratic Movement Party at Orange House on September 30, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Raila Amolo Odinga’s death split his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which his strong personality had temporarily held together. He mentally shuttled between two antagonistic camps whose only agreement was that they adored, feared, and recognised him as the political glue that held them together.

While one camp blamed President William Ruto for the mess in the country, the other, composed mostly of Raila’s age-mates, acted as custodians of ODM and tended to defend the links with Ruto’s government.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Raila Odinga President Ruto Broad based government
.

Latest Stories

Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
2 hrs ago
Thunder strikes rivals in BAL ticket battle
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
How Kenya should engineer its future
Opinion
By Shammah Kiteme
2 hrs ago
How Police boxed their way to league title glory
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved