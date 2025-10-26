×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

From defence to offence: Trump's quest to revive the warrior spirit

By Macharia Munene | Oct. 26, 2025
US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump is unusual both as a man and as a president; he loves to shock. He has mounted what Russian geopolitical thinker Alexander Dugin termed a “Trump Revolution” to dismantle the remnants of liberal globalism. He symbolises the success of the New Right movement in the conceptual West, which is ‘traditionalist’ in protecting the essence of European-ness.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, 2025, he advised Europe to stop “destroying your heritage” by being ‘nice’ or ‘politically correct’ to foreigners. “It is time to stop the failed experiment of open doors,” he said.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

US President Donald Trump Trump Administration US-China Relations
.

Latest Stories

From pain to purpose: Breast cancer survivors turn their scars to courage
From pain to purpose: Breast cancer survivors turn their scars to courage
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Is it grief or guilt that in death, we find grace we denied in life
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Irony of death: Both haters and lovers gathered to mourn Raila
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Irony of death: Both haters and lovers gathered to mourn Raila
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
Raila, the man who held ODM together and its members in line
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Raila, the man who held ODM together and its members in line
University students lead exam scam syndicate ring
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
University students lead exam scam syndicate ring
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved