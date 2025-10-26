From defence to offence: Trump's quest to revive the warrior spirit

US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump is unusual both as a man and as a president; he loves to shock. He has mounted what Russian geopolitical thinker Alexander Dugin termed a “Trump Revolution” to dismantle the remnants of liberal globalism. He symbolises the success of the New Right movement in the conceptual West, which is ‘traditionalist’ in protecting the essence of European-ness.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, 2025, he advised Europe to stop “destroying your heritage” by being ‘nice’ or ‘politically correct’ to foreigners. “It is time to stop the failed experiment of open doors,” he said.