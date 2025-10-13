×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

This is the legacy that Chief Justice Koome would like to leave behind

By Macharia Munene | Oct. 13, 2025

Chief Justice Martha Koome during the official opening of Dagoretti Law Courts in Nairobi, on October 11, 2024. [File, Standard] 

Kenya’s governing system, seemingly copied from the United States, has three branches of government called Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary that are autonomous, interdependent, and theoretically check each other. In reality, however, the Executive overshadows the others and the Judiciary is the weakest because it relies on the other two for resources and enforcement. It often plays safe because, as one judge commented in the 1980s, it does not exist in a political vacuum. In those days the President appointed the Chief Justice and other judges as he wished, and most judges knew their place. The Judiciary, therefore, struggles to assert independence in the midst of political mischief.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Chief Justice Martha Koome Executive, Legislature And Judiciary Criminal Justice Alternative Dispute Mechanism
.

Latest Stories

Omphalocele: When babies are born with organs outside the body
Omphalocele: When babies are born with organs outside the body
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
8 mins ago
Muturi says privatisation plan is plunder disguised as reform
National
By Irene Githinji
8 mins ago
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
8 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How debt burden is denying the sick critical services
By David Odongo 8 mins ago
How debt burden is denying the sick critical services
Kin of activists missing in Uganda pile pressure on Ruto to secure their release
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 8 mins ago
Kin of activists missing in Uganda pile pressure on Ruto to secure their release
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
By Hudson Gumbihi 8 mins ago
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
Mystery of man at the centre of Nakuru's prime property dispute
By Julius Chepkwony 8 mins ago
Mystery of man at the centre of Nakuru's prime property dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved