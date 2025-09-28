Raila : Political superstar who keeps winning without winning

ODM leader Raila Odinga during an interview with The Standard on February 28, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Postcolonial Kenya has had colorful politicians, among them being Jomo Kenyatta who believed in prioritizing politics over other concerns. He started his political adventures in the 1920s, acquired international and Pan-Africanist repute in the 1930s, condoned anti-colonial oaths in the 1940s, and had a mysterious role in the Mau Mau Movement.

His greatest recruit was a Nyanza businessman called Jaramogi Oginga Odinga. He emerged from jail, with a title of ‘Mzee’, as Prime Minister and then President in the 1960s; Jaramogi was close to him.