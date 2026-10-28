World's most travelled man by air hails magical Kenyan experience

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World travel record holder Fred Finn praises Kenya’s wildlife, scenic landscapes and warm hospitality. [File, Standard]

He speaks candidly about the magical Kenya destination.

''That's a lifetime I'd love to spend in your amazing country. It has everything: diversity like no other, a beautiful mountain-Mount Kenya's 17500 feet real mountain- with snow, ice and glaciers not so far away from Lake Nakuru Game Lodge with its thousands of coloured flamingos and a beautiful game park,'' he said.

This is Fred Finn, record holder for the most travelled man by air.

''Onwards to the sprawling award-winning Maasai Mara National Reserve with its natural wonders, brilliant scenery, bountiful wildlife coupled with exotic game viewing. Then there is the must-visit Kenyan Coast where I have stayed a couple of times at the Leopard Beach Hotel, Residence & Spa located on the pristine white sandy beaches of Diani,'' he said.

Finn states that above all, what interests him most is the warmth and smile from the Kenyan people.

''This is unrivalled and unique to Kenya,'' he adds,

It was in London on October 8, 2026, when Finn was celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 600 Concorde flight.

Finn said that looking at his invitation, he finds it hard to believe that forty years have passed since an evening he remembers with such affection.

On 8 October 1986, the then directors of Simpson (Piccadilly) Limited hosted a reception to celebrate what the invitation described as his “supersonic achievement of 600 flights on British Airways Concorde.”

Around 400 people gathered at the store, home of DAKS, for an occasion supported by Rolls-Royce Motors, Executive Travel Magazine, InterContinental Hotels, Mount Kenya Safari Club and Land Rover.

''Reading the invitation today brings back the faces, the laughter and the extraordinary effort that went into making it all possible,'' he said.

Sir Richard Branson, world-renowned British entrepreneur and founder of Virgin Group, was among those who joined the celebrations together with members of Virgin Atlantic’s cabin crew, alongside Geoffrey Boycott OBE.

''Particularly special to me was seeing so many familiar faces from my Concorde family flight deck crew, cabin crew and engineers whose skill and dedication had made those journeys possible, and whose friendship meant so much,'' Finn notes.

''It was my pleasure to present Richard and Geoffrey with honorary membership of the Mount Kenya Safari Club, that wonderful retreat some 7,000 feet up on the slopes of Mount Kenya. Their membership certificates bore the signature of its founder, William Holden,'' adds Finn.

Still in Kenya, Finn states that the country has always held a special place for him.

''I later took Richard, Joan and their two children there, and it gave me enormous pleasure to share a country I loved with them. They enjoyed it so much, and Richard would eventually establish his own safari lodge in the Maasai Mara. Looking back, it is lovely to remember where those friendships and shared experiences led,' 'he added.

Finn observed that he was deeply touched by the awards British Airways presented to him.

“A silver-mounted Concorde, another treasured moment came when Mike Toynbee, editor of Executive Travel, gave me an enormous print of the magazine’s ‘Best of British’ cover, featuring Concorde, a Rolls-Royce and myself,'' he explained.

Finn retorted that six hundred flights were a remarkable milestone in his life.

''But remembering that evening reminds me just how much I owe to the people who were part of those journeys. To have so many of them together, sharing that celebration, was a privilege. To everyone who organised, supported or attended the reception, my heartfelt thanks. And to my Concorde family, thank you for the care, kindness and friendship you showed me over so many years,” he said.

He said that Concorde carried him across the world.

''The friendships have stayed with me ever since - With affection and wonderful memories,''.

Seychelles Former Tourism Minister, Alain St Ange, who was present at the celebrations, said that as we mark the 40th anniversary of 600 Concorde flights on October 8, 2026, he saluted Fred Finn for his tenacity, and above all for doing what he does with his heart and with dedication.

He has been a faithful friend of Kenya and of Seychelles, which he visited often over the years. I got to know Fred Finn well and consider him a true friend of tourism and travel, and one who believes that through tourism a positive step is taken in the building of a more peaceful world," said St. Ange.