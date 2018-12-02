Christmas holiday off the beaten path

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:32, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 00:34 GMT +3

The holiday season is here and you are perhaps scratching your head wondering what to do with your family, more so the little ones who have terrorised you for the good part of November. Mombasa and other coastal resorts might be on the cards, but then these are among the most crowded places during the holidays. What to do then? Think outside the box and search for those upcountry resorts that will treat you and your loved ones like royalty.

For a start, we here compile a few bespoke destinations away from the beaten path.

Sere Enkang, Naromoru

Mount Kenya circuit is always a good place to start when looking for some quiet getaway. One of these is Sere Enkang, a lively resort on the Nairobi – Nanyuki Highway and set by the banks of Burguret River. Here, you have the option of dining from the main restaurant or take a self-catering bandas. If traveling with family, be sure to engage in activities such as nature walks to the river. Those who do not fancy such walks can spend their time in the game rooms and keep themselves busy at the pool table, dart board or the chess board.

Price: There is a wide range of costs depending on the type of accommodation starting from Sh9, 200 per person sharing full-board to Sh12,000 for a two-bedroom cottage that accommodates four. A four-bed-roomed self-catering cottage that houses eight persons goes for Sh26,000. There are provisions for an extra bed in any cottage. If you are interested in accommodation only, then be ready to part with about Sh5,000.

Rhino Watch, Mweiga

The lodge is next to a forest, 22 kilometres from Nyeri. It consists of seven luxury chalets, two of them being family chalets. In addition, there are eight luxury tents with one being a family tent. For those who love the outdoors, the lodge is hemmed in by the Aberdares National Park, Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Solio Ranch that are well known for their healthy population of rhinos. There are excellent views of Mount Kenya in addition to a rich repertoire of upcountry vistas. Due to the proximity with wildlife conservation areas, the lodge receives a good variety of both migratory and native bird species.

Price: Between Sh17,000 and 19,000 for the double tents. Rates for large family tents that accommodate up to five people range between Sh 27,000 and Sh30,000 on full-board basis.

Lerruat Log Resort

This is a mini paradise nestled between Kajiado and the small town of Kumpa. Located on a hill, Lerruat has some of the most captivating sceneries. Acacia trees dot the region creating a tranquil feeling for a tired soul. Apart from the Ngong Hills, Lerruat is the only other location that provides an unobstructed view of the vast Kajiado County. Despite the heat associated with the county, the log cabins and cottages are arranged in such a way that there is a calming breeze from every part of the property. However, you will need some warm clothing since the temperatures drop drastically during the night. With poor phone network, this resort is well suited for complete relaxation.

Price: Anywhere between Sh10,000 for bed and breakfast to a peak season rate of Sh43,000 for a two-bedroom cottage on full board.

Kichakani Paradise, OlBollosat

Between Gilgil and Nyahururu lies the only lake in central Kenya, Lake OlBollosat. Now, Kichakani Paradise is the newest addition to complement the beauty of this lake. For accommodation, stately log cabins complement the manyatta-style bandas. The three cabins can accommodate a family of six. According to Alex, the proprietor, Kichakani is the ultimate destination for those who fancy some goat ribs in serene surroundings. There are minimal activities on site and guests are advised to come with bikes or other gaming equipment.

Price: the self-catering cabins range between Sh7,000 and Sh9,000.

Shaba National Reserve

A holiday is not complete without some form of adventure or some rush of adrenaline. Shaba, the wildlife reserve in northern Kenya provides both. In fact, the adage is: in northern Kenya, everything has thorns. Well, if you don’t mind the thorns, then fuel and service your car for the arduous journey to the wild north. The road to Shaba, way past Isiolo is perhaps one of Kenya’s finest. It is nothing close to what one visitor years ago described as the “bumpiest and bouncing ride along narrow, two wheel tracks hardly visible in some places.”

But the ride within the park will be bumpy. In fact, the park is so wild that it was the setting for the third season of Survivor, the American reality television competition series. A guided walk along the Ewaso Nyiro River, balancing on rocky outcrops not far from menacing crocodiles is what adventure is made of. Sarova Shaba is the key accommodation facility within the park, and with such a limited choice, a standard room will set you back Sh26,000.

