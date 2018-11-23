Over 1500 entries received for this year's Pulse Music Video Awards

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

Gospel Music artist Weezdom, Michelle Maina of Standard Group and PMVA Judge Dj Sadiq at the Pulse Music Video Awards nominees party at Kiza Lounge. [David Gichuru/Standard]

Some 40 artistes will compete for the 2018 Pulse Music Video Awards.

The list of nominees was released at Kiza Restaurant and Lounge in Kilimani, Nairobi, on Wednesday night during the PMVA Nominees Party.

This is Pulse Music Video Awards' (PMVA) third gala. It has registered 1,500 entries. In 2017, the event was held at Serena Hotel. This year it will be held on December 6 at the Trademark Hotel Gigiri, Nairobi.

The New Artiste of the Year, Viewers’ Choice of the Year and Video Director of the Year categories received the most entries - more than 350.

The judges include DJ Sadic, singer Wyre, filmmaker Grace Kahaki, Pulse editor Stevens Muendo and DJ 2One2.

“We will include more categories in the near future. We realised that some artistes were restricted to some specific categories when they could have done much better in other categories. Some completely missed out when they could have fit in less competitive categories in which their videos met the criteria,” said DJ Sadic, an award-winning disc jockey.

There are 10 categories with four nominees for each. Among the artistes with the most nominatinons are Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Kristoff, Otile Brown, King Kaka, Naiboi, Ethic featuring The Kansoul.

Ethic's Position single featuring The Kansoul got three nominations for the Viewers’ Choice of the Year Award category, Best Group Video of the Year and Best Breakthrough Video of the Year.

“There is so much talent coming up if the number of entries for the New Artiste of the Year category are to go by. We need a system to support upcoming artistes. They need to be guided and re-focused, not only for them to grow but so that they can create harmony that will see the industry grow as a whole. They are the future,” said Kevin Wyre, who is also a songwriter and producer.

Sauti Sol’s Short and Sweet, featuring singer and rapper Nyashinski, garnered three nominations under the Best Collaboration of the Year, Best Choreography of the Year and Best Group Video of the Year categories.

Otile Brown got three nominations for his single, Baby Love, Male Video of the Year and Best Video Director of the Year. The video was directed by Director X-Antonio.

King Kaka’s and Kristoff’s Dundaing, which is barely one month old on YouTube, managed two nominations for the Male Video of the Year and Viewers’ Choice of the Year categories. Naiboi’s 2 in 1 also got two nominations in the same categories.

The Female Video of the Year Award will be a competition between rapper Petra and singer Atemi. Also in the race for this award are Gin Ideal, with the single Shuga and Matamu with the single Nipe Nafasi.

“I’m a bit disappointed by female artistes this year as their submissions were below par and less consistent compared with their male counterparts. There were fewer new female faces as well compared to last year. We expect more from female artistes next year,” said DJ 2One2.

In the Video Vixen of the Year category, four artistes were nominated: Teebaby, Gabbi, Hasni Shah and Cindy. They appeared respectively on the videos Hi by Otile Brown, Jomos by KForce, Juu ya Ngori by Khaligraph, and Nalo by Sudi Boy featuring Arrow.

Richy G, Steve Mugo, Ricky Becko and X-Antonio will compete for Video Director of the Year.

“The videos submitted are above average but Kenyan video directors will have to take more risks and play around with their sets to be at par with their colleagues in the Nigeria and Bongo market,” said Kahaki.

Pulse Magazine is a show-business, lifestyle magazine and a product of The Standard Group. It has been in existence for 14 years.