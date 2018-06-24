Signs that it's time to switch careers

| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:33, Updated June 24th 2018 at 00:37 GMT +3

Bad career positions do not discriminate based on salary or job title. Given that you spend more of your valuable waking hours at work than you do anywhere else, it is important that you spend your productive time at the right company, pursuing the right opportunity.

Research published in the journal Human Relations reveals that most people stay in dissatisfying jobs out of fear of change or misguided loyalty. The study further explains that such employees are more likely to suffer from burnout and ultimately quit without notice.

1.You are more knowledgeable than your boss.

Working for someone who is proving to be less skilled or knowledgeable in your area of work can be frustrating but the real issue is if you can’t trust the person at the helm of the company’s leadership to make good decisions, you’ll be living in a constant state of anxiety. Ultimately this affects your own (and other staff) productivity and in the long run the company is bound to fail.

2. You’re the last to find out anything

If it feels as though you’re always the last one to hear about what’s going on at work, then things could be going south. If you’re increasingly left out of important meetings, rarely get face time with higher management and never know about big projects until the very last possible minute, that could mean that your bosses just see you as a desk filler rather than as a valuable contributor to the company.

3. There’s no room for professional growth

It’s easy to get stuck and comfortable in a job that you enjoy doing. However, it’s important to remember that every job should add to your value as an employee and enhance your skills considerably. If you’re not learning anything new while other people around you are being promoted or given the good assignments over you then it might be time to look elsewhere.

4. The environment is toxic

If the job, people or culture have a negative effect on your life, then it is time to move on. Job stress can lead to depression, insomnia, headaches, frequent illness and worse. The stress is present both inside and outside of work; affecting your family and friends too. No salary is worth sacrificing your health. Whether you work too many hours or find that you’re stressed and miserable when you go home, it’s time to leave when your job starts affecting your personal and mental life.

5. The skills that you’ve been hired for don’t fit what you’re good at doing.

Sometimes, people forget that the skills you possess are not at all the same as the natural talents and abilities that you enjoy using each day. A person may be excellent at project planning or updating spreadsheets but in reality they actually hate doing it. If your job forces you to use skills that aren’t enjoyable or easy for you, you end up feeling miserable and drained every day. If you’re no longer productive at work, even though you’re capable of performing the task(s), you might want to start looking elsewhere.