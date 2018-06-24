| Published Sun, June 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 21:12 GMT +3

6 foods to have when nauseous

Nausea is that awful queasy feeling you get in your stomach that makes you feel like vomiting. It can occur as a symptom of an underlying health condition like an infection, food poisoning or chronic illness.

It can also occur as a result of drug side effect, unpleasant smell, motion sickness, hangover, dehydration, pregnancy or hunger.

If you are nauseous, you will most probably not be interested in food but there are some that can make you feel better.

1.Ginger Ginger

Ginger has long been used as a popular remedy for many health conditions including colds, flu, digestive problems and nausea. It is thought that the bioactive components found in ginger like gingerol provide its therapeutic effects. So next time you feel nauseated, chew on a piece of ginger or make a hot drink with it. It is important to note that due to its pungent tangy taste, ginger can have some mild effects like heartburn in some people.

2. Peppermint Peppermint

Peppermint has been used for centuries as a remedy for many conditions including common colds, cough, itchiness as well as relief for common gastrointestinal problems like nausea and morning sickness. Peppermint contains many chemical components that help relax and reduce spasms in the digestive tract which helps. Peppermint mainly comes as a tea or candy.

3. Lemon and lime Lemon

Lemon and other tart flavoured fruits are a popular treatment for nausea and morning sickness. The smell of lemon helps to cut through the queasy feeling of nausea. Tart fruits too ease the stomach and block the nausea. You can eat it whole, in tea or drinking water, suck on it or have a sniff to lighten that unsettling feeling. Since lemons are very acidic, they can cause hyperacidity.

4. Dry crackers and dry toast

High starchy foods like dry crackers and bread can help absorb stomach acids and settle a queasy stomach which helps manage nausea. Because of their bland nature, such foods are well tolerated even in illness. Eating crackers just before getting out of bed in the morning is recommended as a remedy for morning sickness.

5. Ripe bananas

These are best for nausea resulting from an upset stomach, hunger or dehydration. Bananas help relieve nausea and an upset stomach by stimulating the lining of the stomach to produce mucus. This mucus creates a barrier between the stomach lining and gastric acid.

6. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a common herbal remedy for digestive problems. It is thought that chamomile has properties that work as digestive relaxants which help soothe the stomach and relax intestinal muscles. Chamomile is commonly consumed as a tea with pure or blended chamomile flowers.