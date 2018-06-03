Study suggests an egg daily may reduce risk of heart disease and strokes

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3

Experts stress any egg consumption needs to be part of a healthy lifestyle to be beneficial.

A study of nearly half a million people in China suggests an egg daily may reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes.

But fears that eating too many eggs can be bad for you appear to have been laid to rest.

“One can deliberate on the many limitations and caveats of nutritional research, but the take-home message of this research from a large study from China is that at the very least up to one egg a day is not linked with raised cardiovascular risk, and at best up to one egg a day may even have health benefits,” says Prof Nita Forouhi, of the University of Cambridge, commenting on the work.

The study, in the journal Heart, follows years of bad press for the humble egg - from salmonella scares to cholesterol fears.

How many?

These days most doctors encourage the eating of eggs as part of a healthy diet, as they are one of nature’s most nutritionally dense foods - containing high levels of protein, Vitamins A, D, B and B12, as well as lutein and zeaxanthin that can help prevent eye damage in old age.

“One - even two - a day is absolutely fine,” says Dr Frankie Phillips, of the British Dietetic Association.

“People shouldn’t be frightened of eating too many eggs.”

Perhaps the only caveat, says Dr Phillips, is that eating too much of any one particular food “means missing out on other nutrients in other foods”.

Also, while eggs are “a great source of protein”, Dr Phillips cautions that typically we already have plenty of protein in our diets and too much (two or three times the recommended daily amount) “can put a strain on kidneys”.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) dropped its advice to limit egg consumption to three a week in 2007 in light of new evidence about cholesterol.

Cholesterol

According to current NHS advice, “although eggs contain some cholesterol, the amount of saturated fat we eat has more of an effect on the amount of cholesterol in our blood than the cholesterol we get from eating eggs”.

In other words, when it comes to cholesterol, eggs are not the problem - saturated fat is. So it’s important how you cook them.

