Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol thrill fans in epic show

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 1st 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3

Yemi Alade during the Choma Na Ngoma concert by Radio Maisha at the KICC,Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina.Standard]

In summary First of many: Standard CEO Lyomu promises more such shows

The show that had been hyped on social media for the past three weeks attracted a horde of guests

Thousands of music lovers thronged the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the much hyped concert, Choma Na Ngoma, on Thursday night.

The show that had been advertised on various social media platforms for the past three weeks attracted a horde of guests, with top Kenyan artistes giving their best performances.

ALSO READ: Yemi Alade in city for major concert

Performing her hits songs ‘Trouble’ and ‘Romantic’, Fena Gitu was among the first to hit the stage, leaving the crowd all charged up and ready for the guest artiste.

And when she took to the stage at about 1am, Yemi Alade set it on fire, working the crowd into a frenzy.

Alade, together with her band and dancers, set out to prove why she is an award winning and a celebrated artiste worldwide.

She was joined on stage by Sauti Sol for their song ‘Africa’, and together, they brought down the house to their spell.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Willy Paul and his troupe of dancers also excited the guests with their moves. Self-proclaimed King of Hip Hop, Khaligraph Jones, made his presence felt, performing some of his hit songs that have been topping the Kenyan charts since their release. He too did what he does best on stage and it sure was epic.

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu was among the guests who graced the show. He promised fans more of such shows to celebrate Kenyan and African talent.

“This is a first of many more shows to come. We hope to host more of these as by doing so we are embracing our own African talent,” he said.

Lyomu made the remarks as Radio Maisha launched its own musical app at the event, which was also witnessed by KICC CEO Nana Gecaga, Standard Group Managing Director, Broadcast, Joe Munene, Head of Radio Tom Japanni and Head of Marketing Doreen Mbaya.

ALSO READ: KTN, Radio Maisha bag trophies

Radio Maisha hosts, Captain Otoyo and Mwende Macharia, MC Philipo and Dr Ofweneke were some of the emcees for the night.

[email protected]