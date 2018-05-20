How I spend my Sundays: L-Jay Maasai

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 18:41 GMT +3

Lekishon Ole Kamwaro alias Ljay Maasai was 2014's Groove Award new artiste of the Year.

Sunday is the day…

I rest and spend time with my loved ones after church.



Once I am up…

I pray. I thank God for enabling me to see another day.

If you could replace Sunday with any other day it would be...

Still a Sunday. I think it is perfect as it is.



What I love most about Sundays?

It’s the day I get to be in God’s presence, hear His word and afterwards, relax and just be lazy with loved ones.



What I don’t like about Sundays is...

It’s followed up by a Monday which is usually a very hectic day for me.

Sunday menu…

In the morning I have my normal breakfast which is tea or coffee, pancakes, sausages and maybe eggs with some fruits and fresh juice. At lunch time we eat out, nyama choma at times, pizza or visit a nice restaurant somewhere and I eat anything on the menu as long as it had some meat in it.



Rules I break on Sunday?

I skip dinner or take some juice.

That one thing you have always wanted to do but haven’t done...

Sleep longer but I can’t do that because I have to go to church.



Sunday activities include...

Anything fun that will allow me to spend time together with the family.

Sunday tracks….

I’m a heavy listener of worship music and not just on Sundays. Probably every day.