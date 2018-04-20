Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

| Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 22:17, Updated April 20th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

DJ Avicii was ranked third on DJ Mag in 2012 and 2013 and was nominated twice for a Grammy Award, once for his work on "Sunshine" with David Guetta in 2012 and once for his song "Levels" in 2013. [Photo: Courtesy]

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in Europe, was found dead on Friday afternoon in Muscat, Oman, his U.S. publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.

Avicii, known for hits like "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother," announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring. He later told Billboard magazine he had made the decision for health reasons.

"The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me," he told the magazine.

"I'm more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think," he added at the time.

However, he did not stop making music, releasing a six-track EP album in August 2017.

Avicii won a number of American Music Awards, Billboard music awards and MTV Europe Music awards for his EDM work.