| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 12:35, Updated January 4th 2018 at 12:54 GMT +3

Kenya’s 'Sasa ni lunch time' hit maker Gabriel Omolo has died.

The late died at dawn in Busia Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The veteran musician died at 80 after a long illness.

