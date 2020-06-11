×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court warns Eldoret widows against man

By Julius Chepkwony | March 5th 2021 at 17:00:00 GMT +0300

A court has sent a stern warning to all the widows in Eldoret to avoid a man who has swindled inheritance left to some of them by their late husbands.

High Court judge Boaz Olao said had the man identified as VKM filed a response to the case in which a woman claimed he had taken her parcel of land, he would have had an opportunity to caution him on what the scriptures says about men who take advantage of widows.

"The message that this court wishes to send to the widows in Eldoret is this: -

“Don’t touch VKM with a 10-foot pole. Avoid him at all costs,” Justice Olao said in his ruling delivered on Wednesday.

Read More

In the case, VKM had been sued by widow EAK over ownership of a parcel of land.

The judge noted that what widows need most at their time of distress is a helper.

Quoting scripture, the judge said, “They take advantage of widows and rob them of their homes, and then make a show of saying long prayers. Their punishment will be all the worse.”

The judge went on to quote Exodus 22:22 – 24 that reads: "You shall not afflict any widow or orphan. If you do afflict them, and they cry out to me, I will surely hear their cry, and my wrath will burn, and I will kill you with the sword and your wives shall become widows and your children fatherless.”

The judge regretted that the case proceeded without VKM’s appearance and or filing any documents in reply.

VKM, the court noted, is the registered proprietor of the land that was the suit property in Webuye since September 29, 2005.

The woman told the court that following the demise of her husband in 1997, she cohabited with VKM in a brief, abusive and tumultuous relationship.

They had a child. Before that, she had four other children with her deceased husband.

During her cohabitation with VKM, she took loans from banks and together with her savings, managed to purchase the suit property which she developed.

Unknown to her, the man fraudulently registered the suit property in his name.

This forced EAK move to court seeking orders that the man be compelled to discharge his trust to her.

In his statement dated October 24, 2017, and which he adopted during the trial, witness Dickson Tom Wanjala said he sold the property to the woman.

He added that it was EAK who paid the entire purchase price of Sh110,000. Wanjala's evidence was also corroborated by Agneta Makungu Mwangi. They both were surprised to learn that VKM had registered the suit property in his name.

The judge noted that it was not in dispute that EAK purchased and developed the suit property.

"I have considered the evidence by the plaintiff (EAK) and her witnesses which is not controverted. I have also looked at the documents filed by the plaintiff in support of her case," reads the judgment.

The judge noted that the two were not married, adding that the man had no interest in the suit property arising out of any relationship and neither did he make any contribution, financial or otherwise, towards its development.

The judge ordered the man to, within 30 days from the date of the judgment, transfer the title deed in favour of the widow and her children.

Related Topics
High Court judge Boaz Olao Land Dispute
Share this story
Previous article
Klopp says Liverpool may stop players from going on international duty
Next article
Man grabs gun from traffic cop, shoots and kills 2

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police arrest ex-MP over land dispute
Police arrest ex-MP over land dispute

LATEST STORIES

Court warns Eldoret widows against man
Court warns Eldoret widows against man

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

2 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

3 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

5 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

10 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Julius Chepkwony 17 hours ago
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Costly project that divides Kenyans

Dominic Omondi 17 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 17 hours ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 1 day ago

More stories

Man grabs gun from traffic cop, shoots and kills 2

By Kepher Otieno
Man grabs gun from traffic cop, shoots and kills 2

ODM leader Raila Odinga installed as Duruma elder

By Kelvin Karani and Renson Mnyamwezi
ODM leader Raila Odinga installed as Duruma elder

Four legislators arrested in Kabuchai to appear in court

By Mireri Junior
Four legislators arrested in Kabuchai to appear in court

ANC’S Nabulindo wins Matungu by-election

By Brian Kisanji
ANC’S Nabulindo wins Matungu by-election

Let’s meet at ODM primaries, Joho tells Raila

By Patrick Beja
Let’s meet at ODM primaries, Joho tells Raila

Covid-19 vaccination: Time is of the essence

By Simon Mordue
Covid-19 vaccination: Time is of the essence

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.