×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Matungu by-election: Police raid ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa’s home

By Brian Kisanji | March 4th 2021 at 18:06:58 GMT +0300

Police officers outside Rashid Echesa's home. IEBC is seeking his arrest following an altercation between him and an electoral officer at Bulonga Primary School polling station in Matungu on March 4, 2021. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

Police have raided the Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa home at Shibale area in Mumias West.

This is after UDA party early this morning stormed a polling station accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of harassment of their agents in the Matungu by-election.

Leaders allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Matungu Candidate Alex Lanya at 7.30am stormed Bulonga Primary School voting station in Khalaba ward claiming that the IEBC had ejected their agents from the polling station.

Former Sports CS Rashid Mohammed Echesa confronts an IEBC official at Bulonga Primary School polling station in Matungu on March 4, 2021. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The leaders were led by Deputy President William Ruto's ally, Echesa who was agitated with the way poll officials were treating their agents and wanted an explanation.

Echesa claimed that one of the UDA party candidate agent had been evicted from the polling station in unclear circumstances by the security team under the instruction of the presiding officer.

Read More

Peter Okura a presiding officer was reportedly assaulted by Echesa.

Lanya had been scheduled to vote from the polling station.

The UDA team later left the polling station to allow their candidate to vote.

IEBC has condemned the act. 

 

Related Topics
Rashid Echesa UDA Matungu by-election IEBC United Democratic Alliance Alex Lanya
Share this story
Previous article
Man Utd's last 10 results compared to top-four rivals amid "sleepwalking" accusation
Next article
UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila meets guard who smuggled his prison letters to family
Raila meets guard who smuggled his prison letters to family

LATEST STORIES

Former Man United and Liverpool star Phil Chisnall dies aged 78
Former Man United and Liverpool star Phil Chisnall dies aged 78

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

4 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

9 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 3 hours ago
Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Benard Sanga 19 hours ago
Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport

Graham Kajilwa 19 hours ago
Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Peter Theuri 19 hours ago

More stories

Governors want role in rollout of vaccine

By Roselyn Obala
Governors want role in rollout of vaccine

In Pictures: Kenya receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

By Vincent Kejitan
In Pictures: Kenya receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

Uhuru roots for graft-free lifestyles

By Fidelis Kabunyi
Uhuru roots for graft-free lifestyles

Court summons Sonko in Sh14m kickback case

By Paul Ogemba
Court summons Sonko in Sh14m kickback case

President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader

By PSCU
President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader

Fr Filipe becomes Kenyan citizen

By Jacinta Mutura
Fr Filipe becomes Kenyan citizen

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.