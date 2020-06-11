Matungu by-election: Police raid ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa’s home

Police officers outside Rashid Echesa's home. IEBC is seeking his arrest following an altercation between him and an electoral officer at Bulonga Primary School polling station in Matungu on March 4, 2021. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

Police have raided the Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa home at Shibale area in Mumias West.

This is after UDA party early this morning stormed a polling station accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of harassment of their agents in the Matungu by-election.

Leaders allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Matungu Candidate Alex Lanya at 7.30am stormed Bulonga Primary School voting station in Khalaba ward claiming that the IEBC had ejected their agents from the polling station. Former Sports CS Rashid Mohammed Echesa confronts an IEBC official at Bulonga Primary School polling station in Matungu on March 4, 2021. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The leaders were led by Deputy President William Ruto's ally, Echesa who was agitated with the way poll officials were treating their agents and wanted an explanation.

Echesa claimed that one of the UDA party candidate agent had been evicted from the polling station in unclear circumstances by the security team under the instruction of the presiding officer.

Peter Okura a presiding officer was reportedly assaulted by Echesa.

Lanya had been scheduled to vote from the polling station.

The UDA team later left the polling station to allow their candidate to vote.

IEBC has condemned the act.